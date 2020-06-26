Powerlifter

Master Sgt. Shannon Cassinelli, 96th Operations Support Squadron, attempts to lift 75 pounds during a training session June 26 in Fort Walton Beach. Cassinelli, an Air Force Wounded Warrior, recently competed in a virtual powerlifting competition for the organization where she pressed 50, 60 and 70 lifts. (Courtesy photo)

