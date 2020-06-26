Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Powerlifter

    Powerlifter

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Shannon Cassinelli, 96th Operations Support Squadron, attempts to lift 75 pounds during a training session June 26 in Fort Walton Beach. Cassinelli, an Air Force Wounded Warrior, recently competed in a virtual powerlifting competition for the organization where she pressed 50, 60 and 70 lifts. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 13:23
    Photo ID: 6256679
    VIRIN: 200626-F-F3962-0102
    Resolution: 1500x969
    Size: 908.93 KB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Powerlifter, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Wounded warrior uses weights to lift spirits

    TAGS

    eglin
    weightlifting
    woundedwarrior
    afw2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT