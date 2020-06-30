Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Texas Military Department Search and Rescue Hoist Training [Image 5 of 12]

    Texas Military Department Search and Rescue Hoist Training

    AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Texas Military Department

    The Texas National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, in partnership with the Texas A&M Task Force 1, conducted a rescue swimmer hoist training in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2020. This training is conducted once a month and allows the members of the Texas National Guard as well as state agency partners to retain optimal readiness to conduct search and rescue operations during a natural disaster or severe weather event. (Courtesy Asset: 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, TXARNG)

