Texas Military Department Search and Rescue Hoist Training

The Texas National Guard's 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, in partnership with the Texas A&M Task Force 1, conducted a rescue swimmer hoist training in Austin, Texas, on June 24, 2020. This training is conducted once a month and allows the members of the Texas National Guard as well as state agency partners to retain optimal readiness to conduct search and rescue operations during a natural disaster or severe weather event. (Courtesy Asset: 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, TXARNG)
06.30.2020
06.30.2020
AUSTIN, TX, US
