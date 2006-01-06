Gunnery Sgt. David Tomlinson before participating in a clearing operation in Haditha Dam, Iraq, in 2006. In January 2019, Tomlinson became Marine Corps Systems Command’s first infantry weapons officer, or gunner, enabling him to relay equipment feedback from Fleet Marines to MCSC program offices. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2006 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 10:10 Photo ID: 6256453 VIRIN: 060601-M-ZZ999-0001 Resolution: 600x449 Size: 60.94 KB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Voice of the infantry: Gunner serves as conduit between MCSC, FMF, by Matt Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.