200629-N-ZM949-2016

PACIFIC OCEAN (June 29, 2020) U.S. Navy Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Class Thomas Wedel removes screws from a Mark 137 chaff round clamp aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Pinckney (DDG 91) June 29, 2020. Pinckney is deployed to the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erick A. Parsons/Released)

