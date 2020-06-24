Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action [Image 5 of 5]

    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action

    MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Mr. Rico Brown, newly appointed Director of Psychological Health for the South Carolina Air National Guard at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, June 24, 2020. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Mackenzie Bacalzo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 09:13
    Photo ID: 6256430
    VIRIN: 200623-Z-IV744-0005
    Resolution: 7200x4800
    Size: 22.1 MB
    Location: MCENTIRE JNGB, SC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action
    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action
    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action
    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action
    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    New 169th Fighter Wing Director of Psychological Health springs into action

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Mental Health
    South Carolina
    S.C.
    ANG
    South Carolina National Guard
    South Carolina ANG
    SC Guard
    169th Fighter Wing
    169th FW
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox
    SCANG
    SCNG
    S.C. Air National Guard
    S.C. Air Guard
    169th FW/PA
    Director of Psychological Health
    Rico Brown
    DHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT