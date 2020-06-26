Lt. Cdr. Catherine Ridings, Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduate and chief resident, receives the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal from Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Camp Lejeune Commander Capt. Jeffrey Timby.
(Photo by Mass Communications Specialist, Second Class, Michael J. Molina/US Navy Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 09:03
|Photo ID:
|6256403
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-FE818-1005
|Resolution:
|7018x5013
|Size:
|1021.89 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 20 residents, interns [Image 6 of 6], by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Camp Lejeune Family Medicine Residency Program graduates 20 residents, interns
LEAVE A COMMENT