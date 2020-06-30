Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Wash a Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4]

    Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Wash a Sea Hawk

    EAST CHINA SEA

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jason Isaacs 

    USS Rafael Peralta

    EAST CHINA SEA (June 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jacob Burkindine, from Fresno, Calif., rinses the rotary wings of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed with the Rafael Peralta and conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

