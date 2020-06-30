EAST CHINA SEA (June 30, 2020) U.S. Navy Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 3rd Class Antonia Marty, from San Diego, scrubs the tail of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115). The “Scorpions” are deployed with the Rafael Peralta and conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Isaacs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.30.2020 Date Posted: 06.30.2020 07:25 Photo ID: 6256337 VIRIN: 200630-N-CZ893-1060 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 755.81 KB Location: EAST CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rafael Peralta, HSM 49 Sailors Wash a Sea Hawk [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jason Isaacs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.