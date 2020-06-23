Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eighth Army to tackle racism, bigotry with swift action

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Maj. Gen. Daniel Christian, Eighth Army deputy commanding general-sustainment, speaks to a group of about 100 Soldiers, civilians and family members at the beginning of a two-day workshop dedicated to eliminating racism and bigotry in Eighth Army June 24. The workshop was held in the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys. (U.S. Army photo by Kenji Thuloweit)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.30.2020 04:03
    Diversity and Inclusion

