An expended 12-gauge shotgun shell buoyantly floats as rising water seeps into the firing range used by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), in Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian Infantrymen and Junior Snipers utilize their rotation's final range day to hone their skills essential to security tasks in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2020 02:40
|Photo ID:
|6256204
|VIRIN:
|200624-F-YF084-0417
|Resolution:
|4240x2518
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Task Force Guardian commence final Range Day [Image 12 of 12], by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
