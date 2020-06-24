Task Force Guardian commence final Range Day

An expended 12-gauge shotgun shell buoyantly floats as rising water seeps into the firing range used by U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), in Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian Infantrymen and Junior Snipers utilize their rotation's final range day to hone their skills essential to security tasks in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

