    Task Force Guardian commence final Range Day [Image 5 of 12]

    Task Force Guardian commence final Range Day

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Steven Tinsley, a junior scout team member assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), loads a Mossberg 500 shotgun with a 12-gauge round at a firing range in Djibouti, July 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian Infantrymen and Junior Snipers utilize their rotation's final range day to hone their skills essential to security tasks in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

