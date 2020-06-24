Task Force Guardian commence final Range Day

U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Task Force Guardian Site Security Platoon, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), hike up a mountain to reach the range location in Djibouti, June 24, 2020. Task Force Guardian Infantrymen and Junior Snipers utilize their rotation's final range day to hone their skills essential to security tasks in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

