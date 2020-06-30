Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation (JFEO) jump into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29. The paratroopers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade. The operation certified the unit’s ability to conduct a JFEO to a distant location in a timely manner as they observe current COVID-19 regulations including social distancing when possible, wearing face masks, and practicing good hygiene methods. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.