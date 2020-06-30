Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam

    Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    06.30.2020

    Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation (JFEO) jump into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29. The paratroopers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide. They are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions and stay protected in the COVID environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

    25th Infantry Division
    Guam
    Andersen Air Force Base
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Airborne
    4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team
    U.S. Army Alaska
    Joint Forcible Entry Operation

