Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam

Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation (JFEO) jump into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 29. The paratroopers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade with the ability to rapidly deploy worldwide. They are trained to conduct military operations in austere conditions and stay protected in the COVID environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Brooks)

