Paratroopers conduct Joint Forcible Entry Operation on Guam

Paratroopers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, conduct a Joint Forcible Entry Operation (JFEO) jump into Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 30. The paratroopers are part of the Army’s only Pacific airborne brigade. The Army is committed to practicing strategic agility to quickly respond to security concerns while operating in the COVID environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Richard Ebensberger).

