United Nations Command conducts repatriation of Korean War remains

U.S. Army Gen. Robert B. “Abe” Abrams, commander, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, U.S. Forces Korea, renders a salute during a repatriation ceremony at Seoul Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 25, 2020. The remains of six service members will be identified 70 years after the start of the Korean War. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Daniel Yeadon/Released)

