KING GEORGE, Va. – Navy engineer Page Wessel, left, briefs a local school teacher on the use of coding blocks to write a program for the Mindstorm EV3 robot at a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Workshop for Educators at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus in July 2019. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Wessel with the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2019 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 18:30 Photo ID: 6256004 VIRIN: 190730-N-DE005-012 Resolution: 2946x2666 Size: 1.75 MB Location: DAHLGREN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Page Wessel, winner of the NSWCDD Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.