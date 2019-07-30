Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Page Wessel, winner of the NSWCDD Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award

    DAHLGREN, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2019

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    KING GEORGE, Va. – Navy engineer Page Wessel, left, briefs a local school teacher on the use of coding blocks to write a program for the Mindstorm EV3 robot at a Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Workshop for Educators at the University of Mary Washington Dahlgren campus in July 2019. NSWCDD Commanding Officer Capt. Casey Plew, Technical Director John Fiore, and U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman recognized Wessel with the Commander's Diversity and Inclusion Award in the command’s Honorary Awards video program to be released in July 2020. Check the NSWCDD website for updates: https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NSWC-Dahlgren/

    NSWC Dahlgren Division Engineer Awarded for Fostering a Diverse and Inclusive Workplace

