First Lt. Alex Shen said he joined the Army to challenge himself. And that challenge is a daily one he does not regret accepting.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 17:35
|Photo ID:
|6255955
|VIRIN:
|200626-A-GO806-438
|Resolution:
|1798x983
|Size:
|236.73 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Soldier leads despite language barrier, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier leads despite language barrier
LEAVE A COMMENT