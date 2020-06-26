First Lt. Alex Shen said he joined the Army to challenge himself. And that challenge is a daily one he does not regret accepting.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 17:35 Photo ID: 6255955 VIRIN: 200626-A-GO806-438 Resolution: 1798x983 Size: 236.73 KB Location: FORT SILL, OK, US Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldier leads despite language barrier, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.