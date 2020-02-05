Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Reserve Force   

    Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane, May 2, 2020. Sailors from over 50 Navy Reserve units located across the country answered a call to support the Norfolk terminal during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Chen Chang/Released)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Reserve Sailors Help Keep Norfolk Air Mobility Command On Schedule During COVID-19

    Navy Reserve
    USNR

