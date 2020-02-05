Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane, May 2, 2020. Sailors from over 50 Navy Reserve units located across the country answered a call to support the Norfolk terminal during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Chen Chang/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 15:51
|Photo ID:
|6255781
|VIRIN:
|200502-N-NO301-0001
|Resolution:
|762x936
|Size:
|286.89 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Reserve Sailors Help Keep Norfolk Air Mobility Command On Schedule During COVID-19
