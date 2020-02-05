Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane, May 2, 2020. Sailors from over 50 Navy Reserve units located across the country answered a call to support the Norfolk terminal during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Chen Chang/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 15:51 Photo ID: 6255781 VIRIN: 200502-N-NO301-0001 Resolution: 762x936 Size: 286.89 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Reserve and active-duty Sailors assigned to Norfolk Navy-operated Air Mobility Command Air Terminal load palettes onto a C-5 military cargo plane [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.