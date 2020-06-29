Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Academy basic cadets begin ROM [Image 53 of 53]

    Academy basic cadets begin ROM

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Stratton 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    Academy basic cadets participate in restriction of movement training at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., June 29, 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic changed how the more than 1,100 men and women arrived at the Academy. Medical staff tested each trainee for the coronavirus ensuring the safety and security of cadets and staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 16:05
    Photo ID: 6255764
    VIRIN: 200629-F-JF989-1269
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.22 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Academy basic cadets begin ROM [Image 53 of 53], by TSgt Benjamin Stratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    honor
    courage
    U.S. Air Force Academy
    Cadets
    military
    training
    academic
    Cadet Chapel
    DRU
    Cadet Area

