Academy basic cadets begin ROM

Academy basic cadets participate in restriction of movement training at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., June 29, 2020. The global COVID-19 pandemic changed how the more than 1,100 men and women arrived at the Academy. Medical staff tested each trainee for the coronavirus ensuring the safety and security of cadets and staff. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Benjamin W. Stratton)

Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 by TSgt Benjamin Stratton