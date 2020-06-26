An Army recruiter answers a Soldier's question during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum on June 26, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Spread out through several sessions that adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures, the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum will reach nearly 600 Soldiers.
