    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 4 of 8]

    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Jose Rodriguez 

    U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence

    Maj. Gen. Dennis LeMaster, Commander, U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence, answers a Soldier's question during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum on June 26, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Spread out through several sessions that adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures, the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum will reach nearly 600 Soldiers.

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:41
    Photo ID: 6255656
    VIRIN: 200626-A-WK488-010
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 4.81 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum
    MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    USAREC
    Army Medicine
    MEDCoE
    Army National Hiring Days

