Mr. Joseph Bray, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army, speaks to Soldiers during the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum on June 26, 2020 at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Spread out through several sessions that adhere to COVID-19 countermeasures, the MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum will reach nearly 600 Soldiers.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 06.29.2020 14:41 Photo ID: 6255655 VIRIN: 200626-A-WK488-008 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 10.11 MB Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEDCoE Army National Hiring Days Soldier Forum [Image 8 of 8], by Jose Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.