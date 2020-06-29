Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LGBT Pride Month: NAS Pensacola Sailor Shares His Experience

    UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    Air Traffic Controlman 2nd Class Joshua Nichols poses for a photo at his station onboard Naval Air Station Pensacola June 29, 2020. Nichols is also the vice president for NAS Pensacola's Diversity Committee.

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LGBT Pride Month: NAS Pensacola Sailor Shares His Experience, by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

