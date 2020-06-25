Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st WMD-CST prepares for upcoming collective lanes training [Image 25 of 25]

    21st WMD-CST prepares for upcoming collective lanes training

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2020

    Photo by Mark Olsen  

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Steve B. Kovacs, left, Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, Decontamination Team Member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for any simulated contamination during a training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2020. The exercise was in preparation for the 21st’s upcoming collective lanes training and annual Army North training proficiency evaluation. The scenarios were created by facilitators from the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advise on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 10:23
    Photo ID: 6255348
    VIRIN: 200625-Z-AL508-1607
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 21st WMD-CST prepares for upcoming collective lanes training [Image 25 of 25], by Mark Olsen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Airmen
    Air National Guard
    Guard
    nuclear
    Scenario
    New Jersey
    explosive
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB
    CBRNE
    chemical
    Civil Support Team
    CST
    FEMA
    biological
    radiological
    Weapons of Mass Destruction
    CBRN
    JB MDL
    ARNORTH
    New Jersey Air National Guard
    Soldiers
    New Jersey Army National Guard
    Air Force
    Exercise
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    Airman
    USAF
    USA
    Army
    N.J.
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Training
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    WMD
    U.S. Army North
    JBMDL
    chemical biological radiological and nuclear
    NJANG
    New Jersey National Guard
    NJARNG
    NJNG
    21st CST
    ECBC
    Training scenarios
    chemical biological radiological nuclear and explosives
    Training Proficiency Evaluation
    Federal Emergency Management Agency Region II
    Scenario-based training
    21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team
    21st WMD-CST
    U.S. Army Edgewood Chemical Biological Center
    Collective Lanes Training

