21st WMD-CST prepares for upcoming collective lanes training

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Steve B. Kovacs, left, Staff Sgt. Julian Londono, Decontamination Team Member, both with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team (21st WMD-CST), New Jersey National Guard, for any simulated contamination during a training exercise at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., June 25, 2020. The exercise was in preparation for the 21st’s upcoming collective lanes training and annual Army North training proficiency evaluation. The scenarios were created by facilitators from the Edgewood Chemical Biological Center at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md. The 21st WMD-CST supports civil authorities at man-made or natural disasters by identifying chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear substances, assess the consequences, and advise on response measures. (New Jersey National Guard photo by Mark C. Olsen)

