Capt Evan Dicks prepares to record a lesson in the studio at The Civil Engineer School (USAF photo by Maj AJ Anderson).
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 10:22
|Photo ID:
|6255342
|VIRIN:
|200629-O-KB839-264
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil Engineer School Offers New Troop Construction Project Management Course, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Civil Engineer School Offers New Troop Construction Project Management Course
