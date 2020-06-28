Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Princeton conducts a man overboard drill

    USS Princeton conducts a man overboard drill

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Logan Kellums 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    200628-N-OW019-0047 GUAM (June 28, 2020) Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Brian Stankowitz, from Trenton, N.J., temporarily assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), prepares to hoist a straps in a simulated man-overboard back to the ship during a drill. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.29.2020 00:37
    Photo ID: 6255034
    VIRIN: 200628-N-OW019-0056
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 796.19 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Hometown: TRENTON, NJ, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Princeton conducts a man overboard drill, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Drill
    Man Overboard
    USS Princeton
    Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT