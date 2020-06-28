Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama housing satisfaction improves, wins awards [Image 3 of 6]

    Camp Zama housing satisfaction improves, wins awards

    JAPAN

    06.28.2020

    Photo by Winifred Brown 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama, Japan, 743 High Rise received a 2019 “A-List Award” from CEL and Associates, Inc., an independent company hired to evaluate customer satisfaction with Army housing.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 23:57
    Photo ID: 6255023
    VIRIN: 200629-A-IT218-005
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.25 MB
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama housing satisfaction improves, wins awards [Image 6 of 6], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

