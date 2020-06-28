200628-N-OW019-0036 APRA HARBOR, GUAMGUAM (June 28, 2020) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kiprono Mutai, from Durango, Colo., assigned to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), renders honors to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) after returning to sea following a Safe Haven Liberty port visit in Guam. Princeton is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Logan C. Kellums/RELEASED)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2020 00:21
|Photo ID:
|6255007
|VIRIN:
|200628-N-OW019-0036
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|794.7 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|DURANGO, CO, US
This work, USS Princeton departs Guam, by PO2 Logan Kellums, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
