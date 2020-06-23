USS Russell (DDG 59)

PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sterett (DDG 104) steams through the Philippine Sea while participating in dual carrier operations June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific.. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

