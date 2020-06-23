Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Russell (DDG 59) [Image 1 of 5]

    USS Russell (DDG 59)

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Russell

    PHILIPPINE SEA (June 23, 2020) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, and the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) participate in dual carrier operations June 23, 2020. Dual carrier operations unify the tactical power of two individual carrier strike groups, providing fleet commanders with an unmatched, unified credible combat force capable of operating indefinitely. The Nimitz and Theodore Roosevelt carrier strike groups are on scheduled deployments to the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 23:06
    Photo ID: 6254999
    VIRIN: 200623-N-CU072-1025
    Resolution: 4791x3189
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Nimitz
    Theodore Roosevelt
    CSG-9
    Dual Carrier Operations

