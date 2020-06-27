Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition [Image 7 of 13]

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Spc. Dominic Trujillo 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Zachary Winfree, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Infantry Regiment, powers through a repetition for the deadlift event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. Two first place awards are handed out at the end of the competition: one to a noncommissioned officer and one to a junior enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominic Trujillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 20:29
    Photo ID: 6254942
    VIRIN: 200627-Z-QC301-875
    Resolution: 3224x2848
    Size: 5.59 MB
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition [Image 13 of 13], by SPC Dominic Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition
    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Oregon
    warehouse
    ppe
    pandemic
    citizen soldier
    masks
    drivers
    supplies
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    personal protective equipment
    DAS
    DPSST
    department of public safety standards and training
    COVID-19
    corona virus
    covid19nationalguard
    department of administrative services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT