2020 ORANG Best Warrior Competition

Spc. Nathanael Consiglio, 821 Troop Command Battalion, answers various questions about military history, doctrine, current events and more during the formal board interview at the 2020 Oregon Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition on June 27, 2020 at Camp Withycombe, Clackamas. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. Two first place awards are handed out at the end of the competition: one to a noncommissioned officer and one to a junior enlisted Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Tyler Meister)

