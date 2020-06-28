200628-N-GR168-1111 ROTA, SPAIN (June 28, 2020) Ensign Jessica Cozine, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), uses a sound-powered phone to make course and speed changes to the bridge during a sea an anchor detail aboard New York, June 28, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 09:22 Photo ID: 6254827 VIRIN: 200628-N-GR168-1111 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.02 MB Location: ES Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.