    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain [Image 22 of 26]

    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain

    SPAIN

    06.28.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    200628-N-GR168-1074 ROTA, SPAIN (June 28, 2020) Seaman Mei Manibog, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), looks at Rota, Spain, June 28, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

