USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

200627-N-GR168-1202 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) The amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits through the strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

