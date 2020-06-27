USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar

200627-N-GR168-1054 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (June 27, 2020) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Charmae Jane Peria, assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS New York (LPD 21), looks through the telescopic alidade on the bridge wing aboard New York during a transit through the strait of Gibraltar, June 27, 2020. New York is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lyle Wilkie/Released)

