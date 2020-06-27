Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Oak Hill Deployment [Image 10 of 26]

    Oak Hill Deployment

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    06.27.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    2000627-N-VP266-1135 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 27, 2020) Yeoman 3rd Class James Weber, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck, June 27, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.28.2020 09:24
    Photo ID: 6254811
    VIRIN: 200627-N-VP266-1135
    Resolution: 3938x2813
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-ropes
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-ropes
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-ropes
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-ropes
    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) fast-ropes
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    Oak Hill Deployment
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York transits through the Strait of Gibraltar
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain
    USS New York pulls into Rota, Spain

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hill
    Oak
    Deployment
    2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT