Oak Hill Deployment

2000627-N-VP266-1116 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 27, 2020) Sailors assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51) and Marines assigned to the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), small arms live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck, June 27, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

