2000627-N-VP266-1109 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (June 27, 2020) Personnel Specialist 3rd Class Cuauhtemoc Aguilar, assigned to the Harpers Ferry-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD 51), fires an M9 pistol during a live-fire exercise on the ship’s flight deck, June 27, 2020. Oak Hill, is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet in support of regional allies and partners, and U.S national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Griffin Kersting/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2020 Date Posted: 06.28.2020 09:24 Photo ID: 6254808 VIRIN: 200627-N-VP266-1109 Resolution: 4382x3130 Size: 1.41 MB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oak Hill Deployment [Image 26 of 26], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.