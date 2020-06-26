Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon change-of-command ceremony

    TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Matthew Statkus relieves Lt. Andrew Ellis as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon during a change-of-command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Harbor Facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, June 26, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    change-of-command
    CGC Sturgeon
    Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi
    Andrew Ellis
    Matthew Statkus
    Edward Gaynor

