Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon change-of-command ceremony

Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Matthew Statkus relieves Lt. Andrew Ellis as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon during a change-of-command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Harbor Facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, June 26, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

