Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Matthew Statkus relieves Lt. Andrew Ellis as the commanding officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon during a change-of-command ceremony held at the Coast Guard Harbor Facility in Corpus Christi, Texas, June 26, 2020. Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander of Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi, presided over the ceremony. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 15:54
|Photo ID:
|6254653
|VIRIN:
|200626-G-G0108-2002
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Sturgeon change-of-command ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT