USFF Commander Speaks at American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention

200627-N-JU894-0025 NORFOLK (June 27, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) commander, delivered opening remarks for the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention, June 27. American Gold Star Mothers is an organization of mothers who have lost their son or daughter while serving in the military, and strive to support each other, veterans, and service members. Grady spoke about the organization’s mission, it’s importance, and the admiration he has for those who help those through unimaginable grief. "On behalf of those of us wearing the cloth of our nation, thank you for caring for each other, our veterans, and our service members," said Grady. "I can’t thank you enough for your longstanding commitment. So it is that I am humbled by your strength, by your dignity, and by your grace." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released)

