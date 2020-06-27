Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USFF Commander Speaks at American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention

    USFF Commander Speaks at American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto 

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    200627-N-JU894-0025 NORFOLK (June 27, 2020) Adm. Christopher W. Grady, U.S. Fleet Forces (USFF) commander, delivered opening remarks for the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention, June 27. American Gold Star Mothers is an organization of mothers who have lost their son or daughter while serving in the military, and strive to support each other, veterans, and service members. Grady spoke about the organization’s mission, it’s importance, and the admiration he has for those who help those through unimaginable grief. "On behalf of those of us wearing the cloth of our nation, thank you for caring for each other, our veterans, and our service members," said Grady. "I can’t thank you enough for your longstanding commitment. So it is that I am humbled by your strength, by your dignity, and by your grace." (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brooke Macchietto/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 15:21
    Photo ID: 6254623
    VIRIN: 200627-N-JU894-0009
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USFF Commander Speaks at American Gold Star Mothers, Inc. 2020 Virtual Convention, by PO2 Brooke Macchietto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command
    U.S. Fleet Forces
    USFF
    Gold Star Mothers
    USFFC
    American Gold Star Mothers

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT