    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 6 of 6]

    USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.09.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Davella  

    USS WASP (LHD 1)   

    200609-N-OX029-1138 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2020) Operations Specialist 2nd Class Luis Cabreravaldovinos participates in security training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

