200609-N-OX029-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June 9, 2020) Aviation Ordnancemen 1st Class Niko Batres participates in Security Response Force (SRF) training aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin F. Davella III)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2020 10:33
|Photo ID:
|6254559
|VIRIN:
|200609-N-OX029-1088
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
This work, USS WASP (LHD 1) OPERATIONS AT SEA [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Benjamin Davella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
