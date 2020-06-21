75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

Cargo is unloaded from a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS), during unloading and loading operations in Somalia, June 21, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

