Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 10 of 15]

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

    SOMALIA

    06.21.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa Combat Camera

    U.S. Army Spc. Bradley Daniels, sniper, assigned to the 1-186th Infantry Battalion, Task Force Guardian, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), provides security for a 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules during unloading and loading operations in Somalia, June 21, 2020. Task Force Guardian provides base security and force protection for CJFT-HOA personnel and U.S. partner forces deployed in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2020 06:17
    Photo ID: 6254523
    VIRIN: 200621-F-VS255-0466
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12.24 MB
    Location: SO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia
    75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Africa
    Airlift
    Camp Lemonnier
    Security Forces
    Joint Operations
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT