A U.S. Air Force 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, looks inside the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 21, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2020 06:17 Photo ID: 6254521 VIRIN: 200621-F-VS255-0355 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 7.22 MB Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.