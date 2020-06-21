A U.S. Air Force 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron (EAS) loadmaster, looks inside the flight deck of a C-130J Super Hercules at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 21, 2020. The 75th EAS provides strategic airlift capabilities across the Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Christopher Ruano)
This work, 75th EAS delivers supplies to outstation in Somalia [Image 15 of 15], by TSgt Christopher Ruano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
