U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve commanding general, right, presents a coin of excellence to 207th Regional Support Group supply NCO Sgt. Roberto A. Macias during a visit to Al Asad Air Base, Iraq, on June 20, 2020. The 207th Regional Support Group, an Army Reserve unit based in Fort Jackson, S.C., oversees base operations at several locations in Iraq. Coalition Forces remain unified and determined in their mission to degrade and defeat Daesh and continue to work with allies and partners to implement stabilization efforts. (U.S. Army by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte)

